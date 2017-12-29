Bad news for lowly Kings

There has been a warning for the struggling Southern Kings ahead of their PRO14 showdown against in-form Edinburgh in Scotland next Friday.

After Edinburgh’s dramatic 18-17 win over archrivals Glasgow last week, Edinburgh hooker Stuart McInally says his team still have plenty more gas left in the tank.

This will not be good news for the Kings, who went down 48-21 to the Scottish outfit at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this month.

It was the Kings’ 10th consecutive defeat and left them floundering at the bottom of the log. McInally described the win over Glasgow as the best feeling he had ever had at club level.

The victory enabled Edinburgh to take a 1-0 lead in the 1872 Cup series, with the second game being played at the Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow.

Edinburgh and Glasgow use their PRO14 league matches against each other to decide the Cup winners.

The highest aggregate score in the home and away ties decides the champions. The dramatic win ended Glasgow’s perfect 10game start to the PRO14 season and McInally said he was proud of the achievement.

“Best derby win definitely. I’d say the best club game I’ve been involved in,” he said.

“Just the whole occasion, the atmosphere, the crowd, and then just the task on our hands after the red card. “It was just really good messaging from everyone throughout the game, the confidence we had at half time. “We spoke a lot about that before the game, let’s not worry too much about the result, let’s just put Edinburgh Rugby’s best game out there, which we managed to do. “We adapted well, and effectively our game-plan didn’t change when we went down a man. “We just tried to look after the ball, and we probably looked after the ball a wee bit better than they did in the second half.” The win took Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill’s men to a record of nine wins from the last 10 in all competitions and McInally insists there is more to come. “I think we’re still some way off from playing at our best,” he said. “It was tough with 14 men and you’re used to situations when you’re carrying with pods of three and after a couple of phases there’s just one guy left. “I don’t really feel we put our best game out there in terms of what we could have with 15 men. “But given the circumstances it’ll go down as one of the great Edinburgh wins against Glasgow,” he said. The Kings returned to training on Wednesday after a three-week break.