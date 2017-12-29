Another blow for Benni with departure of goalkeeper coach
Coach Benni McCarthy is due to return to work today after a Christmas holiday break and will find another Cape Town City staff member has deserted him.
Goalkeeper coach Calvin Marlin has crossed over to Ajax Cape Town to team up with coach Muhsin Ertugral again.
Marlin’s departure comes just weeks after McCarthy’s assistant, Ian Taylor, left to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R & F.
Marlin had previously worked with Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces and when the franchise was sold to John Comitis‚ Marlin became the new club’s first acquisition in anticipation of continuing as part of Ertugral’s staff at City.
But Ertugral made an about-turn and did not take the offer to be City’s first coach after he was offered a job by Orlando Pirates at the same time.
The Turkish-born coach ended up lasting only a matter of months at the Buccaneers, after an edgy relationship with the players, resigning after a humiliating 6-1 drubbing by SuperSport United in the league.
Marlin stayed at Cape Town City and worked well under Eric Tinkler, but did not have the same close relationship with McCarthy, according to City officials.
With Ertugral back in the PSL for his fourth spell at Ajax‚ one of his first moves was to invite Marlin to join him – an invitation that Marlin‚ a former Ajax goalkeeper‚ snapped up.
Taylor left earlier in the month after an enticing offer from Ajax Amsterdam‚ who have an agreement with Guangzhou R & F and have placed Taylor at the Chinese club as head of talent development.
Taylor is highly rated for his work as an assistant and had a brief spell as caretaker coach of Ajax, after Ertugral’s last spell at the club.
Ertugral has been ringing the changes since being appointed to save Ajax from potential relegation following the sacking of Stanley Menzo.
Experienced coach Boebie Solomons‚ who was an assistant to Menzo‚ has also left Ajax.