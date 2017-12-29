Another blow for Benni with departure of goalkeeper coach

Coach Benni McCarthy is due to return to work today after a Christmas holiday break and will find another Cape Town City staff member has deserted him.

Goalkeeper coach Calvin Marlin has crossed over to Ajax Cape Town to team up with coach Muhsin Ertugral again.

Marlin’s departure comes just weeks after McCarthy’s assistant, Ian Taylor, left to join Chinese Super League club Guangzhou R & F.

Marlin had previously worked with Ertugral at Mpumalanga Black Aces and when the franchise was sold to John Comitis‚ Marlin became the new club’s first acquisition in anticipation of continuing as part of Ertugral’s staff at City.

But Ertugral made an about-turn and did not take the offer to be City’s first coach after he was offered a job by Orlando Pirates at the same time.

The Turkish-born coach ended up lasting only a matter of months at the Buccaneers, after an edgy relationship with the players, resigning after a humiliating 6-1 drubbing by SuperSport United in the league.