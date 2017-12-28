Summer Series win for Schlebusch

South African U17 women’s triathlon champion Amber Schlebusch claimed her maiden About IT Triathlon Summer Series title with four wins from four races at Port St Francis on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old, a Grade 11 pupil at Durban Girls’ College, enjoyed taking part in her first Sprint Distance Series in the Eastern Cape.

Defending his men’s title was Keegan Cooke, 20, from Port Elizabeth, who has had an exceptional year, having taken part in both his first African Triathlon Champs in Tunisia, and his first ITU World Championship event in Rotterdam.

Cooke used the series as part of his training for the ITU Championship event in Cape Town in two months’ time, when he will be hoping for a solid top10 position.

Stellenbosch star athlete Jamie Riddle was lying second at the start of the cycle leg, but had an unfortunate accident with a car and, although unhurt, had to withdraw from the race.

Carl Mangan placed second overall, with Graeme Renard third. Antonella Saporta was second in the women’s race ahead of Sally Waterworth.

“Camaraderie, great racing and fantastic sportsmanship throughout the About IT Summer Series Triathlon are what we as a local business are excited to be a part of in the Eastern Cape,” About IT local business director and sponsor Graeme Ting Chong said.

“Being a part of this fun, family-friendly and affordable triathlon series, which not only appeals to the local sportsmen and women but also draws others to the region, is very rewarding for our company.”

The series was well-supported by local sponsors, which ensured participants enjoyed a variety of great lucky draw prizes and giveaways throughout the four-race series.

The featured lucky draw prize was a R10 000 Silverback road bicycle from Port Elizabeth’s Action Cycles, which was won by Luke Watkins.

Other great prizes included a R1 000 Caltex fuel voucher and a host of Bargain Buys gift vouchers.

All participants enjoyed the complimentary Soga organic orange juice on arrival at the races and a chilled Score energy drink at the finish. All podium finishers in the senior category also received a bottle of sparkling wine with their medals and prizes.