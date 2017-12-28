Luvuyo Bangazi: Stop complaining and get on your bike, before it’s too late

Triathletes can be a strange and snobbish bunch sometimes. I say this because every year athletes complain about the lack of racing in the Eastern Cape.

I will accept that races are few and far between, but jeepers, we complain a lot.

We complain without doing any digging to find alternatives or when options appear, we move the goalposts.

Many Bay triathletes find it impossible to take a day trip to Buffalo City to get a good Olympic distance triathlon under the bag that side.

I’ve heard it all now – it is about costs, and it is distance or who is going to look after my dog!

Seriously, for athletes who already shell out hundreds on race gear, nutrition and I’m not even talking about the bikes, that is unacceptable. All of that gear and no plans to race!

This year there were more than 800 athletes registered for the Ironman African Championship, all from around the Eastern Cape and mainly from the Bay.

Then come December, the best time to put all that training and prep to work for the big ones, and triathletes don’t show up.

Come on, ladies and gents, we have to support our own local events and give NMB Triathlon a chance to try new things and give us the opportunity that we cry for all year long.

It is very worrying to see big triathlon training groups and individual athletes going out in numbers while there is a race put on for them.

If we don’t support these local races, then what’s going to happen to the growth of our own sport?

I personally missed the first race due to an aunt’s funeral, but I wasn’t going to miss the second one, on a working day too.

Yep, I and 60-odd other souls took to the starting line.

Why less than 100 athletes when the region can muster at least 800 for an Ironman?

I get that the races are short and most people are interested in the long stuff, but jeepers, what’s one day going to do to your programme?