Young riders can help make dreams come true

Parents, make sure your little ones are signed up for The Herald Continental Junior Cycle Tour races and help them bring a smile to the faces of children living with a life-threatening illness.

All Powerade kiddies’ race entry fees are donated to the Reach for a Dream Foundation, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary – and its 10th year as a Cycle Tour beneficiary. “It will be an amazing 10 years that The Herald Continental Cycle Tour has involved Reach For A Dream in the kiddies’ races, and added opportunities for cyclists to ride for a purpose as Dream Chasers,” Reach for a Dream Port Elizabeth branch manager Michelle van Huyssteen said. “Through their wonderful support, we have made dreams come true for children facing life-threatening illnesses.” Close to R18 000 was raised for Reach for a Dream this year. “It was a phenomenal event,” Van Huyssteen said. “It was so well executed by The Herald Continental Cycle Tour team. We were able to fulfil wonderful dreams with the proceeds. “Six children’s dreams became reality. Four were surprised with their dream bicycles, one little boy received his scooter wheels and another child was overjoyed with his toy cars, which brought a sparkle to his eyes. “We also treated 10 dream recipients to an outing, where they made friends with children with similar medical challenges,” Van Huyssteen said. “They enjoyed an awesome day of having fun and forgetting about medicine, hospitals – and worry.”

Meanwhile, Powerade marketing manager Cheryl Price said it was important for the sports drink brand to be part of the Herald Continental Cycle Tour, as it was one of the biggest events on the cycling calendar for the year – in which they hydrate hundreds of young and old, amateur and professional cyclists. There was always excitement on this fun family day, with great prizes to be won, she said. “The reason for sponsoring the kiddies’ races is two-fold,” Price said. “Firstly, it is vital that children move away from the computer or TV to become more active and create a positive well-being. “I encourage the moms and dads of Port Elizabeth to make an effort to bring the children to the beachfront and jointly take part in the race. “It’s not just for the kids, but for the whole family. “Secondly, we have the opportunity to assist Reach for a Dream in putting a smile on a child’s face, which is priceless,” Price said. On February 18, the 5km Powerade Kiddies’ Challenge and 500m Powerade Toddlers’ Dash are due to start at 7am and 7.15am respectively, at the Addo Polo Club. At Pollok beach, on February 24, the 500m Powerade Toddlers’ Dash and 2km Powerade Kiddies’ Ride are due at 9.30am and 9.45am respectively. Race packs can be collected at Pollok Beach on February 16, from 9am until 7pm and on February 17, from 9am to 1pm. On February 23, get them from 9am to 7pm and on February 24, from 9am to 1pm Entries, only available online, close on the January 28 at midnight.