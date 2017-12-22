Sundowns extend key player contracts

While the future of star Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat remains uncertain‚ coach Pitso Mosimane can sleep a lot easier after the club completed the contract extensions of other key players.

Sundowns have announced that they have extended the contracts of Kennedy Mweene‚ Motjeka Madisha‚ Themba Zwane and Siyanda Zwane.

Goalkeeper Mweene‚ defender Madisha and midfielder Zwane have played a vital role in Sundowns’ ascension to the top of the PSL standings at the halfway mark, while Siyanda Zwane has been a peripheral figure this season.

Mosimane said this week renewing the contracts of key players and adding a few new faces to boost the squad were high on his agenda ahead of the Caf Champions League in the new year.