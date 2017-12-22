McCarthy irate over ref’s selfies
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy reacted with shock and disbelief after seeing PSL referee Christopher Harrison taking selfies with Mamelodi Sundowns players moments after their league match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.
McCarthy was upset when he saw Harrison posing for pictures with some of the Brazilians players and also having a long chat with midfielder Percy Tau outside the Sundowns dressing room.
“They [referees] come out of their dressing room smiling‚ look‚” he said‚ pointing a finger at Harrison.
“If you think I am joking‚ look at that and tell me if it’s normal.
“Do you think that is normal? I am being dead serious‚ do you think that is normal?
“That is why Msanzi is mediocre for sure my friend. Haai madoda.
“I think I need to go home – in Scotland the cold is calling my name because I can’t put up with this. “I am angry and I am getting more angry. “We had four yellow cards and for what. “Sundowns did not even get one. “I give up. “I think South African football is really not for me‚ it’s killing me.”
Respected former PSL and Fifa accredited referee Ace Ncobo said there was nothing in the laws of the game that prohibited players from taking pictures or being friendly with players‚ but there must be a level of decorum to sustain impartiality. “It is about perception. “From a professional point of view‚ he or she put themselves in a difficult position because this will not be the last time he or she is in charge of a match between Sundowns and Cape Town City.
“I can give an example with myself some years ago when Barcelona played against Sundowns at Loftus.
“I was the referee in that match when Barcelona came to South Africa with most of their international superstars, but I did not take pictures with them.
“I needed to sustain the principle of neutrality.
“It is an unwritten rule‚ it is a matter of logic and he should not have done what he did.”
During their hard-fought victory‚ Harrison issued four yellow cards to City’s Sage Stephens‚ Craig Martin‚ Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies and McCarthy said it was unbelievable that Sundowns had not got even one. “This one‚ haaai‚ haaai‚ haaai. “I am getting more grey from fighting with referees than with my kids at home or the players in the team,” he said.
“They [referees] must go to training and up their game just as coaches must up their game to stay in their jobs.
“It is not a laughing matter.”–TimesLIVE