McCarthy irate over ref’s selfies

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy reacted with shock and disbelief after seeing PSL referee Christopher Harrison taking selfies with Mamelodi Sundowns players moments after their league match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

McCarthy was upset when he saw Harrison posing for pictures with some of the Brazilians players and also having a long chat with midfielder Percy Tau outside the Sundowns dressing room.

“They [referees] come out of their dressing room smiling‚ look‚” he said‚ pointing a finger at Harrison.

“If you think I am joking‚ look at that and tell me if it’s normal.

“Do you think that is normal? I am being dead serious‚ do you think that is normal?

“That is why Msanzi is mediocre for sure my friend. Haai madoda.

“I think I need to go home – in Scotland the cold is calling my name because I can’t put up with this. “I am angry and I am getting more angry. “We had four yellow cards and for what. “Sundowns did not even get one. “I give up. “I think South African football is really not for me‚ it’s killing me.”