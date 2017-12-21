Victory for Cooke in tri series

In contrast to round one’s weather conditions, round two got under way yesterday morning in perfect racing conditions, with defending series champion Keegan Cooke, 20, enjoying another comfortable win to extend his series lead.

Cooke, preparing for the ITU World Cup race in Cape Town in February, won in a time of 1 hour 1 minute after dominating all three legs of the triathlon.

Durban triathlete Amber Schlebusch, 16, won the women’s race for the second week running after a very strong swim, coming out of the water in overall third place.

Ross Helliwell placed second overall in a time of 1 hour 5 minutes, with Jarryd Cooke in third.

Charne Hiscock was the second woman home behind Schlebusch, with Candice Steyn third.