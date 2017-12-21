Victory for Cooke in tri series
In contrast to round one’s weather conditions, round two got under way yesterday morning in perfect racing conditions, with defending series champion Keegan Cooke, 20, enjoying another comfortable win to extend his series lead.
Cooke, preparing for the ITU World Cup race in Cape Town in February, won in a time of 1 hour 1 minute after dominating all three legs of the triathlon.
Durban triathlete Amber Schlebusch, 16, won the women’s race for the second week running after a very strong swim, coming out of the water in overall third place.
Ross Helliwell placed second overall in a time of 1 hour 5 minutes, with Jarryd Cooke in third.
Charne Hiscock was the second woman home behind Schlebusch, with Candice Steyn third.
The young team from Bluewater Bay Primary School, comprising Siphosethu Nomoyi, Liyema Kula and Lwahluma Makapela, were the winning team, completing the triathlon in 1hr 36 minutes.
A host of lucky draw prizes were up for grabs including the opportunity for entrants to be in the final draw for a R10 000 Silverback bicycle from cycle shop, Action Cycles.
Hydration on the morning was sponsored by Score Energy Drink and Soga Organic with Distell giving sparkling wine to the winners and Caltex Eastern Cape having great hamper prizes.
The next Sprint Distance Triathlon will be on Saturday at 8am at Pollok Beach followed by the finale on Tuesday at Port St Francis.
Full results and information available on the website: www.zsports.co.za