No move for Chippa wingback

Talks on Mako’s future abruptly ended

The proposed purchase of Chippa United wingback Paseka Mako by league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window has been nixed by the club’s owner, Patrice Motsepe, after he found out that the promising player used to be a junior with the Brazilians.

Mako‚ whose attacking play caught the eye of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ was the subject of a recent approach to Chippa by the Pretoria-based club.

A potential deal to sell Mako to the Brazilians was discussed but suddenly cancelled when Motsepe said no.

The club owner did not want to spend money on a player who had previously been part of the Sundowns structures.

Mako joined Chippa United from Cape All Stars, one of many players from the Cape Town club taken to Port Elizabeth by former coach Dan Malesela.

But before that Mako‚ who has represented South Africa at under-23 level, was a junior with Sundowns.

Motsepe’s anger goes back to the infamous loss and repurchase of Lerato Chabangu which cost Sundowns more than a few million and made the club and their freespending president a laughing stock.