East London to host Kings?

East London is set to host its first PRO14 rugby match after Southern Kings rugby chiefs said they were exploring the possibility of moving a third game away from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Apart from the possible move up the coast to East London, it has also been decided that the Kings would play Munster at the Outeniqua Park Stadium in George on April 7. Earlier in the season, the Kings played top Irish side Ulster at Kwazakhele’s Wolfson Stadium.

“We are hoping to take a game to East London and are discussing it with the relevant role players,” the Kings said on their official social media account. The news will be welcomed by Border rugby fans, who have been clamouring for the Kings to play in East London. Soccer team Chippa United and the Warriors cricket side already alternate match- es between Port Elizabeth and East London with success and have won supporters in both regions. Only 3 011 fans watched the King’s opening game against Leinster and 4 062 supporters turned up to watch them play Zebre in their second game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

However, the Kwazakhele game drew only 2 836 fans and the Kings then returned to the NMB Stadium for their home games against Scarlets (attendance 3 619) and Edinburgh (3 600). “The decision to host a match at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele formed part of our broader mission to bring international rugby to all the people of our region,” Kings chief operations officer Charl Crous said. Crowds for PRO14 matches in Port Elizabeth have been poor and the Kings are clearly keen to test the waters in new territories. Outeniqua Park has previously been the venue for the World Rugby Sevens Series and is home to the SWD Eagles, who compete in the Currie Cup.