De Villiers and Steyn return to debut ground

It is fitting that AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn make their long-awaited returns to the Proteas squad for St George’s Park next week, having made their debut together in Port Elizabeth 13 years ago.

The Proteas face Zimbabwe in a historic day-night, four-day, pink ball test match at the country’s oldest test venue starting on Tuesday.

The squad, with De Villiers and Steyn included, arrive in Port Elizabeth on Friday and are scheduled to train under St George’s Park’s new lights that evening.

De Villiers’s last test match was almost two years ago, against England in Centurion, during January last year.

He missed three series because of an elbow injury and then took a break from the five-day format, ceding the captaincy to Faf du Plessis.

Steyn has been recovering from a serious shoulder injury suffered against Australia in Perth just over a year ago.

The fast bowler’s only competitive cricket since then has been in five T20 matches for the Titans in the past month