1-0 loss, but Downs still on top

Mamelodi Sundowns’ four-match winning streak came to a screeching end as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City in their lively Absa Premiership encounter in Pretoria last night.

The only goal of the match was scored by Nana Akosah-Bempah in the 27th minute as the Citizens continued their dominance over the Brazilians after they beat them home and away last season.

This was also City’s second win in succession, following their 1-0 win over AmaZulu at the weekend.

Sundowns came into this match on the back of four successive league victories over Baroka FC, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Bloemfontein Celtic where they scored an impressive 10 goals and conceded only three.

Though they lost a match at home, the Brazilians remain top of the standings with 28 points from 14 matches, but to their advantage they have a game in hand as most of the teams in the league have already played 15.

As a result of the hard-fought victory away from home, City have moved from fifth place to second spot on the log after 15 matches.