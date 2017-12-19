Champ meets Sascoc’s top-10 criterion

Even when he looks like he is on a go-slow‚ Chad le Clos still gets the job done. The world 200m butterfly champion was surprised last night when organisers at the Commonwealth Games trials in Durban called his race some 20 minutes early.

“I don’t like to make excuses‚ I hadn’t even suited up‚” he said.

He won in 1min 58.01sec – slower than the 1:56 he had targeted.

“But it was slow‚ let’s be honest‚” the star swimmer said.

He had recently warned that because of the hard work he had been doing in training since his last race last month‚ his times would be less than impressive at the Kings Park pool.

In the last race of the night, Le Clos won the 100m freestyle in 49.74‚ ahead of Calvyn Justus (50.35) and Leith Shankland (50.51)‚ who also beat the qualifying times.

Shankland‚ a year away from becoming a chartered accountant‚ returned to the pool recently after more than two years in retirement, to lose excess weight he had picked up.

Having rediscovered the joy of the sport‚ he is gunning for Gold Coast 2018 in April to add to the Games medals he won at Glasgow 2014.

By last night, 17 swimmers had achieved the qualifying times set by Swimming SA.

But the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) is demanding that all entrants in individual events be ranked in the top 10 of the Commonwealth.