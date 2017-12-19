Klopp sets sights on top-four finish for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp admits Manchester City will be almost impossible to catch at the top of the Premier League, but the Liverpool boss would happily settle for a top-four finish as a lucrative consolation prize.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah, Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino sent the free-scoring Reds up to fourth place.

They are 18 points behind runaway leaders City, but Klopp is happy with his team’s current form as they chase a place in next season’s Champions League.

“Can City be caught? I don’t know. I don’t have a crystal ball. But if they struggle, like maybe nobody with their quality has struggled before, then someone should be there to use it,” Klopp said.

“I don’t see it but if I stopped working hard the moment I couldn’t be a league champion, I wouldn’t be here.

“We have so many things to play for. It’s really hard, really intense in this league, and it’ll be unbelievable the number of points you’ll need at the end of the season to get anything.

“A lot of teams are in good shape, but City are winning all their games.”