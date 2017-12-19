Castro could be first of several Chiefs signings
Leaonardo Castro might be just the first of several transfer window signings for Kaizer Chiefs next month – with coach Steve Komphela confirming the club was on the lookout for reinforcements .
“We try and strengthen in areas where we feel we can do better and the one good thing is we still have a space available for a foreigner‚” Komphela said after the purchase of the Colombian striker from Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
“But it is not that easy‚ we still have to get the agreements.
“The most important is to rectify in-house‚ get some momentum and start winning – then things will get better‚” Komphela said.
The coach had earlier moaned that clubs looking to sell players asked higher fees from Kaizer Chiefs than they did other domestic clubs, because of the side’s status.
But in recent years, transfer activity from Chiefs has hardly seen top-of-the-market talent arrive at Naturena – with Castro the latest player with a cloud over his ability.
Castro‚ 28‚ has not scored since a Nedbank Cup goal against Mariveni United in March.
His last league goal was against Chiefs in April last year – more than 18 months ago.
This season, Castro has made one start and come on twice as a substitute for Sundowns.
Meanwhile, the Amakhosi’s new goal hero, Dumisani Zuma, has been tagged the silent assassin after his late winner earned Chiefs three points in Durban at the weekend – and a place among the league’s front runners, in second place.
“He has been very patient waiting for his chance‚” Komphela said.
He has used Zuma just once in his starting lineup, but frequently as a substitute.
The 22-year-old Zuma came on as a substitute to score in the 86th minute against Ajax Cape Town, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and delivered an emphatic finish to give Chiefs the 1-0 win and also mark his first goal since moving from Bloemfontein Celtic before the start of the season, the coach said.
“We always knew the quality he possessed – and that’s why we bought him.
“The goal Zuma scored against Ajax was clinical. One-on-one‚ he won’t give you a chance‚” Komphela said.