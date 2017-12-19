Leaonardo Castro might be just the first of several transfer window signings for Kaizer Chiefs next month – with coach Steve Komphela confirming the club was on the lookout for reinforcements .

“We try and strengthen in areas where we feel we can do better and the one good thing is we still have a space available for a foreigner‚” Komphela said after the purchase of the Colombian striker from Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“But it is not that easy‚ we still have to get the agreements.

“The most important is to rectify in-house‚ get some momentum and start winning – then things will get better‚” Komphela said.

The coach had earlier moaned that clubs looking to sell players asked higher fees from Kaizer Chiefs than they did other domestic clubs, because of the side’s status.

But in recent years, transfer activity from Chiefs has hardly seen top-of-the-market talent arrive at Naturena – with Castro the latest player with a cloud over his ability.

Castro‚ 28‚ has not scored since a Nedbank Cup goal against Mariveni United in March.