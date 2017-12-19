Breetzke’s chance

Coach backs young batsman to pile on runs for Warriors

As Colin Ingram prepares to face the Sydney Thunder in Australia on Friday, promising Matthew Breetzke will be looking to make an impression on his expected white-ball debut for the Warriors this week.

It will be a short turnaround for the Warriors, who come up against the Highveld Lions in the opening game of the Momentum One-Day Cup in Johannesburg tomorrow.

Just last week they were competing in a spot for the Ram Slam T20 Challenge final – and a few days later they are shifting mindset to the 50-over white-ball version.

They will have to do so without one of their “gun” players Colin Ingram, who has been snapped up by the Adelaide Strikers for Australia’s Big Bash League, which starts today.

But as one star disappears through the revolving door exit for now, an up-and-com- ing young batsman is to emerge from the entrance to grasp his opportunity.

Former Grey High pupil Breetzke, 19, forged himself quite a reputation coming through the youth ranks in the last few seasons, and this year scored three hundreds for the South Africa U19 side.

He has also been chosen to represent South Africa at the U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3 and is expected to be one of the leading lights there.

He played one first-class game for the Warriors earlier in the season, but now the talented right-hander is being backed by Warriors caretaker coach Rivash Gobind to fill Ingram’s spot in the limited overs team.

“I think Colin is already in Australia and that is a big loss,” Gobind said yesterday. “I’m not going to sugarcoat that. He is one of the best, if not the best, domestic white-ball players around the world at the moment.

“He is sought-after. I think any domestic team would love to have him.

“With that being said, we have brought in young Breetzke as a replacement.

“I love what I see from him,” the stand-in coach said enthusiastically.