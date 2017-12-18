Perfect start for Bay athlete

Cooke begins title defence with windy weather triathlon victory

Bay triathlete Keegan Cooke got his title defence off to a perfect start as he claimed victory in the opening round of the About IT Triathlon Summer Series at the weekend.

Cooke was undeterred by the windy conditions to finish in one hour, two minutes and 39 seconds, shaving seven seconds off his round one time at Pollok Beach last year.

Cooke strode out for the run leg with a decent lead, despite the wind causing trouble for most participants in each of the 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, finishing over two minutes ahead of secondplaced Graeme Renard (1:04.57), while Justin Fraenkel finished in third in 1:08.15.

As Cooke’s preparation continues for the International Triathlon Union world cup in Cape Town next year, he said the win was a good sign for him.

“I felt good throughout, I just tried to keep it steady in all the disciplines. My body doesn’t feel too bad, I’m just glad the legs held out,” he said.

“The last few races have been pretty much the same, you get a head wind in the beginning and smooth sailing on the way back.”

In the women’s section, Durban-based Amber Schlebusch, 16, crossed the line in a time of 1:12.41, ahead of Alexia Loizou in 1:16.07 and Sanja Steyn in 1:21.48 in third.

Having recently returned from a trip to the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Rotterdam in September, Schlebusch also had to contend with the tough conditions.

“I tried to stay with the front group in the swim, but on the bike they were too quick, especially with the conditions out there, on the run, I just tried to keep it steady,” she said.