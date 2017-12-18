Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane bears no grudges against Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise and is willing to shake his hand when they meet for their Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus tomorrow.

Modise made explosive revelations in his tell-all book‚ The Curse of Teko Modise‚ where he said he was not on speaking terms with Mosimane in the final two years of his career at Sundowns.

But‚ as they are about to meet for the first time since the release of the book‚ Mosimane said he was willing to shake his hand because “he has not done anything wrong”.

“Why not‚” was Mosimane’s quick reply when asked if he would be willing to shake Modise’s hand.

“I only want to keep the good memories I had with him,” he said.

“I saw the goals he scored‚ the passes he made.

“He is a legend‚ a very good footballer and talent.”

Mosimane said he was happy to have played a part in Modise’s career.

“I am happy that I was part of his story from beginning to end. It is a good story,” he said.

“He will tell you that I never said he must go and I never said his contract must not be renewed.

“I always said that as long as he was at Sundowns‚ he would remain like Surprise Moriri or any other legend of the club.

“He opted to go‚ he wanted game time and he was right because he was not playing here. Why should he stick around?