Madibaz take 12 awards
Accolades result of allround effort, varsity netball coach says
The SPAR Madibaz players continued to show their dominance in the Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Association’s competitions, scooping a dozen awards at the annual prizegiving. Leading the way for the Nelson Mandela University club was Jeanie Steyn, who was named the region’s player of the year.
The number of awards continued a 15-year trend during which the university had become a dominant force in local netball, Madibaz netball manager Melinda Goosen said.
“Although we did not win the league, you will find that most of the region’s provincial teams were made up of Madibaz players,” she said.
The success of Madibaz netball was due to the allround contribution of players and management staff, Goosen said.
“All players who won awards have come under the guidance of [coach] Lana Krige, who has made a big impact on the sport at the varsity,” she said.
“In addition, we have people like Euleen Grobbelaar, who is our top technical official and does great work at our club.”
Grobbelaar received the award for valuable technical official.
Goosen also praised player-ofthe-year Steyn for her efforts.
“Jeanie struggled with a niggling injury, but she never stopped giving her all,” she said.
“That sort of commitment helped the club come through the year with top honours.”
“Now we are looking to build for next year. We place a lot of our focus on recruiting local players because we have an abundance of young talent in the Eastern Cape.”
But they had to compete with other universities, which were also on the lookout for promising young players, she said.
“Fortunately, for next year we have been able to attract a number of players from Brandwag and Nico Malan who have made SA Schools’ squads,” Goosen said.
The Madibaz award winners:
Valuable technical official: Euleen Grobbelaar U19 player of the tournament: Bridget Hart U19 player of the year: Sibulele Mandeka U21 player of the tournament: Lucy Twani U21 player of the year: Melodine Jacobs Most determined player: Arne Rust Most promising player: Hlumisa Sithonga Most valuable player: Philine van Niekerk Most versatile player: Eloise Webb Captain’s award: Bridget Hart and Sibulele Mandeka Player of the tournament: Nobulele Phuza Player of the year: Jeanie Steyn