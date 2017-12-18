Madibaz take 12 awards

Accolades result of allround effort, varsity netball coach says

The SPAR Madibaz players continued to show their dominance in the Nelson Mandela Bay Netball Association’s competitions, scooping a dozen awards at the annual prizegiving. Leading the way for the Nelson Mandela University club was Jeanie Steyn, who was named the region’s player of the year.

The number of awards continued a 15-year trend during which the university had become a dominant force in local netball, Madibaz netball manager Melinda Goosen said.

“Although we did not win the league, you will find that most of the region’s provincial teams were made up of Madibaz players,” she said.

The success of Madibaz netball was due to the allround contribution of players and management staff, Goosen said.

“All players who won awards have come under the guidance of [coach] Lana Krige, who has made a big impact on the sport at the varsity,” she said.

“In addition, we have people like Euleen Grobbelaar, who is our top technical official and does great work at our club.”

Grobbelaar received the award for valuable technical official.