‘Chippa heads still held high’

Team’s morale intact despite defeat to Polokwane in hard-fought home game

Chippa United’s morale is still intact despite their Absa Premiership 1-0 loss to Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth Stadium on Saturday, coach Teboho Moloi said.

A late penalty by hard-running City striker Rodney Ramagalela made the difference between the two sides.

The loss to Rise and Shine sees the Chilli Boys end the first half of the Absa Premiership on a low after their second consecutive defeat.

“We expected to get the three points and now I realise that there is too much complacency in the team,” Moloi said.

“We thought that we lost against Ajax Cape Town because of the hype.

“Some of the players cannot handle everything that is happening. They cannot withstand the pressure of being at the top.

“They are used to being at the bottom of the log where they would have to fight relegation and they cannot handle the hype that comes with the praises they have been receiving,” he said.

“There are a lot of factors that affect the players and we need to sit down and iron out

all the problems the team is facing. There are plenty of psychological factors that need to be fixed.