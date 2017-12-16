Titans coach Mark Boucher has omitted premier Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn from his squad for the Ram Slam T20 Challenge final against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion today.

Steyn took five wickets for the Titans in as many matches before he was sent back to Cape Town for further rehabilitation on his shoulder and intense bowling in the nets as he prepares for SA’s four-day test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day in Port Elizabeth.

Also missing out for the Titans is opener Henry Davids‚ who was injured during the warm-up ahead of the Ram Slam semifinal win over the Warriors on Wednesday‚ and Morne Morkel‚ despite the bowler recovering from a side strain injury he suffered on national duty in October.

However‚ Boucher has called on the likes of skipper Albie Morkel‚ AB de Villiers‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Quinton de Kock‚ Aiden Markram‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi as the Titans look to defend their title.

Having to come up against a number of established Proteas players‚ Dolphins coach Grant Morgan has admitted that his side will be up against it.

The Dolphins qualified for the final without playing in the semifinal against the Cobras on Thursday in Durban as their match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Morgan said his players were excited to take on the formidable Titans.

“We are taking on arguably the strongest team in franchise cricket in a T20 final and the boys are incredibly excited for the challenge,” he said.