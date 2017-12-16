Need for speed is still No 1 in Bay racer’s life

Retiring takes the back seat for Stephen

Retiring from the sport he has loved since childhood is the last thing on the mind of two-time Sasol Global Touring Cars (GTC) Africa champion Michael Stephen after he successfully defended his title last month.

Despite a difficult start to the 2017 season, Stephen, 36, racing in the Engen Xtreme Audi S3 GTC under the Terry Moss Racing banner, showed his powers of grit and determination to claim his second GTC title in as many years.

At the start of the season, he failed to finish the first three races. This saw him trail then championship leader Gennaro Bonafede (Sasol BMW GTC) by a mammoth 149 points. “It was a very rewarding feeling to retain the championship this year,” Stephen said. “We fought hard and never gave up, winning the championship by 127 points.” Since his early days as kart racer back in 1989, aged just nine, Stephen said he had always had a passion for speed as his father, Roger, 67, was also involved in the sport. Born in Pretoria in 1981, Stephen moved to the Bay at a very young age. He completed his schooling at Clarendon Park Primary and Alexander Road High before obtaining a master’s degree in mechanical engineering at the former PE Technikon.

Stephen confessed his love for the sport saying it was very much a family sport. “Since my early years of karting, travelling the country with my family and spending hours together at the track, that’s what it is all about,” he said Stephen first met Bay motorsport legend Terry Moss back in 2000. Turning professional during 2003 and 2004, Stephen was approached to join the team and was offered a seat in the Polo Cup series. From there he progressed through the ranks, later graduating to the Audi Production Cars Racing class A, before moving up to the GTC championship. “It was certainly a dream to be a professional race driver, but I also had to remain realistic that opportunities in the sport were very scarce, hence I studied mechanical engineering as a clear back-up plan,” he added. As the motorsport manager for Terry Moss Racing, Stephen is responsible for engineering the cars and running the team apart from his driving duties. “It has been a great relationship with Terry Moss Racing, Engen and Audi. I have won five championships and have been on a national podium 10 times in the last 12 years.” Stephen has notched up 13 South African championships, including titles in karting championships, Audi Production cars and the Engen Volkswagen Cup along with his two GTC titles. Other motorsport achievements include two SA National Challenge championships, provincial and national colours for motorsport, as well as 11 provincial championships. He also competed at a few international events, his most memorable result at the World Karting finals, where he achieved third place. He credited his successful career to his parents Roger and Margie, 62, brother Graham, 40, as well as his wife, Tracy-Leigh, 31, whom he met at a karting race in Port Elizabeth in 2005, and his three-year-old daughter, Gia, saying racing has helped him build many lifelong friendships and a family of his own. Stephen still garners hopes of one day competing at another international event and reiterated that there were no plans to retire just yet.