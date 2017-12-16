Chippa aim to end year on a high note

Award-winning coach Moloi seeking decisive win against Polokwane City

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi says his team will be looking to bully Polokwane City off the park in their final Absa Premiership match of the year at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium today (3.30pm).

The newly-appointed head coach is oozing confidence, having reached major milestones in the short space of time he has been with the Port Elizabeth-based club.

City have been blowing hot and cold so far this season and the Chilli Boys are looking to redeem themselves following their disappointing 1-0 loss to Ajax Cape Town at Bidvest Stadium last week.

As result of the loss, they have dropped from second position to fifth on the league table with 19 points from their 14 matches.

They are a point behind second-placed Orlando Pirates while City are third from the bottom on the log with 12 points from 13 games.

“What happened at the Bidvest Stadium will not happen again this weekend,” Moloi said confidently.

“We are going to bully our opponents as they will be playing in our back yard.”

Moloi will be relying on the likes of star midfielder Mark Mayambela to pull it off.

“Playing Polokwane will not be easy because they are unpredictable. They are a very difficult team to play, be it at home or away,” he said.

“They are very strong going forward but they have a lot of flaws defensively. They are the type of team that really punish you if you are caught napping.

“We have a very solid game plan in place and we know exactly how to execute it.”

The November coach of the month award-winner says he has reflected on their game against the Urban Warriors and has learnt valuable lessons.

He takes full responsibility for the loss.

“It has been a very challenging couple of days for us coming from a loss. I have been surprised with the team’s spirit, and how they have been able to pick themselves up and carry on.

“They understand clearly what happened in the last game against Ajax and they know exactly what is expected of them going to the next game.

“The boys know they must go out to the pitch and give the supporters an early Christmas present as a token of their appreciation for the incredible support they have shown the team throughout the season.

“I take full responsibility for the loss against Ajax. We changed our normal tactics that we use when playing away and it backfired on us. “The players were clouded by a lot of things that made them lose their concentration on the pitch.

“There was too much excitement in the camp and we did not rise to the occasion. We totally forgot our motto of making sure that we get a point on our away games by any means necessary.

“We crumbled through the anxiety and pressure we had on our shoulders going into that game. “We should have stuck to an ultra-defensive style of play to catch the opponents on the counterattack. Nevertheless, I have learnt my lesson to never let the hype of small celebrations get to our heads.”

Moloi has made his intentions clear and wants to be on the top rungs of the ladder when the PSL season reopens next month.

“We want to see ourselves in the top three at the end of the season.

“It is our vision to play on the continent as well and we hope this dream comes to life in the near future.

“It would be ideal for us to close the first half of the season on a high note and in the top five on the log.

“I know we are already in the top half of the table, but we need to make sure that we consolidate that position until the very last game.”