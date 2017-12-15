No official word yet on Coetzee’s fate after review
No formal announcement on the future of Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s employment will be made this year after he underwent a review process during the week.
Officially, SA Rugby will not comment on any details surrounding the process this year and remains tight-lipped about whether Coetzee will survive after another poor season for the Springboks‚ which yielded only seven wins in 13 tests.
Unofficially though‚ it is understood that the delay in making a formal announcement is due to SA Rugby wanting to fulfil every legal and moral obligation as it looks to cut Coetzee loose.
Sources have confirmed he met with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday and will be removed from his post in due course once all the labour law hurdles have been cleared.
An interim coaching setup‚ initially headed by Erasmus‚ will handle the Springboks’ planning in the new year.
SA Rugby‚ once it has formally sacked Coetzee‚ might advertise the position but it is understood that after losing R23.3-million in its last financial year‚ the budget for a highprofile overseas coach is limited.
Erasmus and defence guru Jacques Nienaber‚ who both returned from a successful stint at Munster‚ will head up an interim coaching team.
The likes of Kings coach Deon Davids (who is already on the SA Rugby payroll)‚ scrum coach Pieter de Villiers and skills coach Mzwandile Stick are likely to be used as well.
With England in South Africa for a threetest series in June‚ Bok planning cannot be left in limbo, and despite many other tasks on his plate‚ restoring the Springboks to something resembling a world-class team will be Erasmus’s main priority next year.
The Boks under Coetzee have won 11 of 25 tests‚ or 44% of their matches, while they have racked up a series of unwanted firsts, from a record 57-0 loss against the All Blacks to a first-ever loss to Italy, over the past two years.
Coetzee survived the axe after his first year in charge despite a dismal 33% winning ratio (four from 12) because his performance clause only activated after two seasons in charge.
He needed to reach a 65% winning ratio by the end of his second season to meet the minimum requirement and he has fallen well short of that target, while other performance indicators such as transformation are at a bare minimum too.
There was some sympathy for Coetzee at the end of last year due to his late appointment and lack of preparation time.
Other factors such as a player brain drain‚ poor fitness and skills levels of players and the lack of an integrated playing style are all issues that are out of his control.
But even so‚ Coetzee’s team has consistently failed to improve and actually became worse as the season progressed.
This year, despite having the management group of his choosing‚ planning sessions‚ more time with the players‚ a preseason camp and a fitter group of players‚ the Boks’ performances ranged from acceptable to dismal.
When Coetzee took over, the Boks were ranked third in the world – now they are sixth. – TimesLIVE