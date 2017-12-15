No formal announcement on the future of Springbok coach Allister Coetzee’s employment will be made this year after he underwent a review process during the week.

Officially, SA Rugby will not comment on any details surrounding the process this year and remains tight-lipped about whether Coetzee will survive after another poor season for the Springboks‚ which yielded only seven wins in 13 tests.

Unofficially though‚ it is understood that the delay in making a formal announcement is due to SA Rugby wanting to fulfil every legal and moral obligation as it looks to cut Coetzee loose.

Sources have confirmed he met with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday and will be removed from his post in due course once all the labour law hurdles have been cleared.

An interim coaching setup‚ initially headed by Erasmus‚ will handle the Springboks’ planning in the new year.

SA Rugby‚ once it has formally sacked Coetzee‚ might advertise the position but it is understood that after losing R23.3-million in its last financial year‚ the budget for a highprofile overseas coach is limited.

Erasmus and defence guru Jacques Nienaber‚ who both returned from a successful stint at Munster‚ will head up an interim coaching team.

The likes of Kings coach Deon Davids (who is already on the SA Rugby payroll)‚ scrum coach Pieter de Villiers and skills coach Mzwandile Stick are likely to be used as well.