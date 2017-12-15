NMU miss top spot by a whisker

“In the end there was very little in it, but credit to UCT for their good performances over the three days.”

It was an enthralling contest and to lose by just eight points was no disgrace for the hosts.

“In an event where points are earned in their thousands for individual performances, to lose by just eight points – 38 760 to 38 752 – is as close as it gets in surfing,” Goosen said.

The Madibaz men were first in their category and the women’s team finished third.

Goosen said the standard of surfing, particularly in the men’s division, had been extremely high and she complimented the Madibaz team for their competitiveness.

“The guys did very well and at the start of day two we were the only university with seven guys who had qualified for round three.

“Our eighth surfer went into the repo round and eventually also qualified for the third round. From there, we had five surfers in the quarterfinals.”

Madibaz had been banking on Jean du Plessis to lead the way, but Greg Cuthbert was their standout surfer.