Sundowns’ Mosimane sounds note of caution despite team’s points buffer

Mamelodi Sundowns may be sitting pretty with their five-point buffer at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table with two games in hand, but that is no comfort for coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns had to work hard for their 1-0 win against Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening.

It was their eighth win of the season and their second at home‚ an ominous sign as their last two matches of the year are home ties against Bloemfontein Celtic tomorrow and Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Mosimane said not much should be read into the fact that they had surged ahead of their competitors.

“The lead is encouraging but it works in both ways‚” he said.

“It looks good and everybody goes for you, but it also gives confidence to wrap it up and copy top teams like Manchester City.

“They go for it every week but games in hand don’t mean a lot. “I like the points that we have. “SuperSport have games in hand and they drew last week. Those things don’t work.

“When you have a 14- or 15-point lead‚ then you can say it’s silly to lose the title but when you don’t have that points difference‚ it’s too early. We haven’t even got to the halfway mark.”

Because of their recent excellence in the Caf Champions League‚ Sundowns have a bye for next year’s preliminary round in February.

However‚ that clemency has not been extended to defending league champions Bidvest Wits‚ who have a two-legged tie against Mauritian outfit Pamplemousses SC on the STANDINGS second and third weekends of February.

Mosimane said teams had to earn their byes in the continental tournaments.

Sundowns will be facing the winners of the Rayon Sports (Rwanda) and Lydia Ludic Burundi Académic Football Club (LLB Academic FC) tie.

Should Wits proceed‚ they will face Primeiro de Agosto of Angola or Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum.

“You must go to the semifinals where you buy your ticket. It’s no surprise that SuperSport have a bye.