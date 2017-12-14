Chilli Boys ready to bounce back

The Chilli Boys are looking to end the first half of the season on a high note when they take on Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

The Port Elizabeth outfit are looking to bury memories of their loss against Ajax Cape Town at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

They have vowed to come out with guns blazing when they take on City in a crucial Absa Premiership encounter in their quest to remain in the top half of the Premiership log.

“The game will certainly be competitive,” midfielder Abel Mabaso said.

“We will be hoping to exploit their defence, which has been very shaky this season.

“We respect them a lot and we do not want to be punished if we do not remain tight in our defensive lines.

“I was very disappointed to have lost that match against Ajax.

“It was a game we should have won to solidify our good performance throughout the season.

“But we all realise that you win some and you lose some matches.