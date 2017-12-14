Chilli Boys ready to bounce back
The Chilli Boys are looking to end the first half of the season on a high note when they take on Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The Port Elizabeth outfit are looking to bury memories of their loss against Ajax Cape Town at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
They have vowed to come out with guns blazing when they take on City in a crucial Absa Premiership encounter in their quest to remain in the top half of the Premiership log.
“The game will certainly be competitive,” midfielder Abel Mabaso said.
“We will be hoping to exploit their defence, which has been very shaky this season.
“We respect them a lot and we do not want to be punished if we do not remain tight in our defensive lines.
“I was very disappointed to have lost that match against Ajax.
“It was a game we should have won to solidify our good performance throughout the season.
“But we all realise that you win some and you lose some matches.
“What is important is how you bounce back in the following match.
“We would like to end at the top half of the table by the halfway mark and show everyone we play a good brand of football. Then we would have reached our goal as a team,” he said.
Mabaso’s role in the Chilli Boys camp has evolved from being a defender to being a very influential utility midfielder.
The shift has seen him become one of the most significant players in the squad after scoring the winning goal against Kaizer Chiefs last week at the NMB Stadium and making a number of assists in that match.
The Chilli Boys will be going up against former top goal-scorer and one of the best midfielders in the PSL in Ishmael Maluleke.
Mabaso said they would not be giving him any special attention on Saturday and would stick to their game plan.
“I respect Maluleke as a fellow professional footballer, but we will not be giving him any attention when we play against them,” Mabaso said.
“We will be playing our own strategy and sticking to the game plan.
“We will focus on what we have to do on match day.”