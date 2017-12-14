Bay chess kids make mark at African champs
Youngsters return with world body honours
Three Nelson Mandela Bay chess players have received internationally renowned World Chess Federation honours after competing at the African Youth Chess championships in Egypt earlier this month.
In total, five Bay players were part of the South African team to compete at the event held in Giza from December 2 to 10, where each of them claimed a top five position in their respective age groups.
Hailey Bruintjies, 10, Sarah Kruger, 8, Caitlyn Louis, 8, and brothers Neathan, 10, and Noah Peter, 8, performed admirably as they flew the Bay’s flag high.
The elated children, accompanied by their parents, could not contain their excitement yesterday at the results they achieved at the event, which featured some of the best youth chess players from across the continent.
The Peter brothers achieved second place in the U8 and U10 age groups respectively.
On top of their achievements, they also received candidate masters titles, an honour awarded to players who finish in the top three positions in their category.
Sarah ended the tournament in third place in the U8 girls’ category, and she also received the a candidate masters title, while Caitlyn placed fourth in the same category.
Hailey ended her tournament in fourth place in the U10 category.
“It’s very exciting to know that I have received a title, but I really enjoy chess because it is not like other sports which are physical in nature – chess is all about mental strength,” Neathan said.
Noah said: “None of the games were easy, all the players were very good, and it made me use my chess brain a lot more.”
Sarah also spoke fondly about the sight-seeing trips they went on.
“I enjoyed going to visit the pyramids, and riding on the camels, but also visiting the different shops they have there – it was really cool,” she said.
Marsha Rensburg, from Nelson Mandela Bay Chess, said the players had done the city and the organisation proud and hoped they would continue to do well for themselves and for chess in the city.
“It’s a great achievement to have our players placed in the top five of their respective categories, and our hope is that other children see these achievements, and take encouragement from it and start playing, ” Rensburg said.
The focus now turns to preparations for the SA Junior Chess Championships in Boksburg next month, where 87 Bay players in various age categories will compete.