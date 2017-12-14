Bay chess kids make mark at African champs

Youngsters return with world body honours

Three Nelson Mandela Bay chess players have received internationally renowned World Chess Federation honours after competing at the African Youth Chess championships in Egypt earlier this month.

In total, five Bay players were part of the South African team to compete at the event held in Giza from December 2 to 10, where each of them claimed a top five position in their respective age groups.

Hailey Bruintjies, 10, Sarah Kruger, 8, Caitlyn Louis, 8, and brothers Neathan, 10, and Noah Peter, 8, performed admirably as they flew the Bay’s flag high.

The elated children, accompanied by their parents, could not contain their excitement yesterday at the results they achieved at the event, which featured some of the best youth chess players from across the continent.

The Peter brothers achieved second place in the U8 and U10 age groups respectively.

On top of their achievements, they also received candidate masters titles, an honour awarded to players who finish in the top three positions in their category.

Sarah ended the tournament in third place in the U8 girls’ category, and she also received the a candidate masters title, while Caitlyn placed fourth in the same category.