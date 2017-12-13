WP teens bag water polo title

Down 5-3 in the last quarter, time was ticking away for Western Province.

However, the teenagers from the Cape were not going to throw in the towel and made an onslaught in the best possible way, by scoring four goals in the quarter, to reclaim the title they lost last year.

Having been dunked in the pool by his elated players, WP U19 boys coach Ryan Weideman was at a loss for words when asked to describe his feelings.

“We realised in the last two [quarters] we had the conditioning to play at a high intensity, so we stuck to our procedures and believing in what we worked so hard to achieve,” Weideman said.

Captain Keegan Clarke, 18, said he was ecstatic with the victory, especially because the gruelling match went right down to the end.

“Water polo is such a mental game, it’s won through sheer willpower, because both teams in the final were physically equal – this is a great send.”

On the girls side, Central Gauteng U19 As fought off strong competition from provincial hopefuls Border, putting on a solid performance to finish 8-5 winners and retaining the schools title. Central Gauteng U19 A girls coach and South African water polo player Etienne le Roux said the players were reaping the rewards of six months of hard work and dedication.