WP teens bag water polo title
Valiant fightback from U19A boys
The U19A boys of Western Province are the national schools water polo champions and were crowned at the 43rd Annual Schools Water Polo Tournament in Port Elizabeth yesterday.
Playing in front of a packed Newton Park Swimming pool yesterday, Western Province dug deep to come from behind and beat the Central Gauteng (CG) boys U19 A 6-5 in a pulsating match that went down to the wire.
In the girls’ section, Central Gauteng saw off Border 8-5 in an earlier match to claim the U19 gold medal.
Two Nelson Mandela Bay teams bag- ged medals, with the U16 A girls winning gold and the U15 A girls bronze.
The Central Gauteng boys scored two goals in the opening quarter, but the resilient WP boys outfit fought back with a goal in the second quarter.
The Central Gauteng U19s soon re-established their two-goal lead, with a 3-1 score at the end of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, WP scored their second goal to take the score to 3-2, only for Central Gauteng to regain the two- goal lead, with the score at 4-2 going into the final quarter.
Down 5-3 in the last quarter, time was ticking away for Western Province.
However, the teenagers from the Cape were not going to throw in the towel and made an onslaught in the best possible way, by scoring four goals in the quarter, to reclaim the title they lost last year.
Having been dunked in the pool by his elated players, WP U19 boys coach Ryan Weideman was at a loss for words when asked to describe his feelings.
“We realised in the last two [quarters] we had the conditioning to play at a high intensity, so we stuck to our procedures and believing in what we worked so hard to achieve,” Weideman said.
Captain Keegan Clarke, 18, said he was ecstatic with the victory, especially because the gruelling match went right down to the end.
“Water polo is such a mental game, it’s won through sheer willpower, because both teams in the final were physically equal – this is a great send.”
On the girls side, Central Gauteng U19 As fought off strong competition from provincial hopefuls Border, putting on a solid performance to finish 8-5 winners and retaining the schools title. Central Gauteng U19 A girls coach and South African water polo player Etienne le Roux said the players were reaping the rewards of six months of hard work and dedication.
“They [Border] gave us a run in the pool game. We knew they would be a difficult team to beat in the final, but I’m glad we managed to bring home the gold,” a beaming Le Roux said.
Central Gauteng U19 girls captain Bianca Prinsloo said the team had worked hard to achieve the win and could not wait to celebrate.
Schools Water Polo SA chairman Richard Irvine commended the event’s organising committee for what he called a fantastic tournament.
“It was a fantastic exhibition of water polo at school level, and it was nice to see the camaraderie and spirit among the players,” Irvine said.
“Sport really is a great unifier, and it showed at the tournament.”
The brand director of event sponsor Carrick Wealth Management said the tournament had exceeded all levels of expectation and he believed next year’s contest would be even bigger and better.