Titans look the best on paper, but Warriors used to cut-throat cricket

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa and Titans counterpart Mark Boucher both insist the past means very little into their Ram Slam T20 Challenge semifinal showdown at SuperSport Park in Centurion tonight (6pm).

Much has been made about the form of the two teams as well as their past history in the run-up to the game.

The hosts were runaway winners of the league phase of the competition – winning six out of eight games with two washouts – before squad rotation led to successive defeats in their final two games.

Boucher has defended his team selection in the wake of those losses, saying they were a non-issue. He angrily rejected suggestions that he gave away a game by fielding a weakened side against the Dolphins, in which they were bowled out for 79 in their final round robin fixture in Durban on Sunday.

With a home semifinal already secured‚ Boucher fielded a team without captain Albie Morkel‚ AB de Villiers‚ Farhaan Behardien‚ Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Chris Morris‚ Dale Steyn‚ and Quinton de Kock in the 89-run loss to the Dolphins.

As a result, the Dolphins secured a home semifinal against the Cape Cobras at Kingsmead tomorrow (6pm).

“I haven’t given away a game – we had one‚ two‚ three‚ four Proteas players‚ four South Africa A players‚ two South Africa U19 players and one up-and-coming player from the franchise system‚” Boucher said.

“It’s a bit of a catch 22 situation because if we had won the last two games, people would be saying we’re due for a bad game now,” he said.

“So you can’t really win. “I said this a long time ago, that once we had qualified for the semifinal and no one could catch us, we were going to make changes.”

Boucher said it was always his plan to give opportunities to fringe players as soon as a home semifinal was secured.

“That’s what we did and I would do it all over again if I had to. We’re now at the semifinal stage, where it’s a one-off game, and I want to be in the best position to prepare for that.

“Whatever happened in the pool stages is gone, now I’ll pick my best team for the game against the Warriors.”

The visitors, on the other hand, were on the brink of elimination prior to three successive victories that enabled them to squeeze into the playoffs.

However, the Titans hold a massive head-to-head advantage, having won 16 out of 25 meetings, including twin wins this season and victory in last season’s final.

“The Warriors have been playing final cricket for the last three games, so they’ll be used to playing cut-throat cricket,” Boucher said.

“We do have a good record against them, but that means nothing.”

Maketa agreed with Boucher, but said he was just delighted his side were again involved in the knockout stages of a major competition.

“We’re very pleased to be here after what was quite a tough start for us,” he said. “We had to change a few things around and it worked for us.

“Now we’re looking ahead to a semi high on confidence, but also knowing that we have to start from scratch tomorrow.”