Mamelodi Sundowns wary of Maritzburg United’s strikers
Mamelodi Sundowns are wary of Maritzburg United’s counterattack‚ and their dangerous striking duo of Evans Rusike and Andrea Fileccia‚ Brazilians captain Hlompho Kekana has said.
Absa Premiership leaders Downs meet eighth-placed Maritzburg‚ who have been tough to beat for the Pretoria giants in recent times‚ at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tonight (kickoff: 7.30pm).
“Playing against Maritzburg is always difficult for us. They play on the break every time‚” Kekana said.
“So for us it’s always tough and playing at home, the expectations are always high. But as players we know it’s not going to be easy.
“We are aware of how they play and of their danger men‚ especially their strike force‚ Rusike and Fileccia.
“To prevent them from playing well we have to make sure that we close them down. Maybe, we close them from playing their normal game. And, hopefully, we come up with the goal that we need to win the match.”
United beat the Brazilians 1-0 in the MTN8 in Pretoria in August and drew home and away against them in the league last season.
The Brazilians (22 points from 11 games)‚ who have three matches in hand over second-placed Orlando Pirates (20 points) and third-placed Kaizer Chiefs (19)‚ will aim to open a commanding gap at the top by Christmas.
Meanwhile, George Lebese, 28, has made an impassioned plea to Sundowns fans to be patient with him as he tries to establish himself in coach Pitso Mosimane’s starting 11.
“It is a combination of many factors. I am learning how to do things differently under a new coach‚ a new system and in a different environment, but things are looking up and I am hopeful that things will be better as the season progresses‚” the midfielder said. – TimesLIVE