Mamelodi Sundowns are wary of Maritzburg United’s counterattack‚ and their dangerous striking duo of Evans Rusike and Andrea Fileccia‚ Brazilians captain Hlompho Kekana has said.

Absa Premiership leaders Downs meet eighth-placed Maritzburg‚ who have been tough to beat for the Pretoria giants in recent times‚ at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria tonight (kickoff: 7.30pm).

“Playing against Maritzburg is always difficult for us. They play on the break every time‚” Kekana said.

“So for us it’s always tough and playing at home, the expectations are always high. But as players we know it’s not going to be easy.

“We are aware of how they play and of their danger men‚ especially their strike force‚ Rusike and Fileccia.