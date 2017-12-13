Chilli Boys hitman undergoes surgery
Lerato Manzini underwent surgery on his shoulder in Johannesburg on Monday after hurting himself in training last month.
The 27-year-old last featured for Chippa in their 2-1 home win over Cape Town City in October and is yet to score for the club this season.
But, he is still seen as the lead striker since the departure of Rhulani Manzini to AmaZulu.
Two of the club’s long-standing injury casualties‚ Buyani Sali and Diamond Thopola‚ are set for a possible comeback in the last game of the year‚ at home against Polokwane City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Utility player Sali’s knee was hurt in a horror tackle by Lorenzo Gordinho, of Kaizer Chiefs, last season but he has made a slow recovery.
Fullback Diamond Thopola, who has earned previous Bafana Bafana call-ups‚ could play for the first time since August after recovering from a calf injury.
For their last match, before the break, Chippa will be without Daniel Akpeyi and Zitha Macheke, both serving suspensions. – TimesLIVE