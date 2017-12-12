Warriors target Titans upset
The in-form Warriors will be looking to upset the odds and fight their way into the Ram Slam T20 final as they prepare to take on the Titans in their semifinal match at SuperSport Park in Centurion tomorrow night.
The Warriors head into the game on a three-match winning streak and will take plenty of momentum into the massive encounter against a team that beat them twice during the group stages and also in last year’s final.
“We are looking forward to it. It is probably for us the best thing that could have happened,” Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa said.
“To be given the opportunity to play against a really great Titans team in a big stakes semifinal in front of a packed stadium is going to be amazing.
“We believe that we are one of the best sides in this competition and we have proven it now.
“It is a great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward.”
It has been an incredible comeback story for the Warriors, who looked down and out after the first four games of the competition.
They lost three games while one was a washout, leaving them bottom of the log on just two points.
Three games later things had not improved much with just one win and two losses seeing them still prop up the table.
The team then went into overdrive in the last three matches, winning them all, to claw their way back up the log into fourth place to qualify for the knockouts.
“I am really happy for the guys and really proud of the way we fought after the difficult start to the season,” Maketa said.
“The self-belief we have gained from these last three games is just unbelievable.
“We have stayed calm under pressure and enjoyed the occasion of taking on the big teams and executing our skills when it has mattered.
“For me that has been very positive for the team.”
In what was essentially a knockout match against the Cobras on Sunday, the Warriors put in a superb performance to claim a comfortable 18-run win to force their way into the semis.
Captain Jon-Jon Smuts, Colin Ingram and the in-form Christiaan Jonker contributed with scores of 48, 41 and 38 respectively to help the team reach 168/5 batting first.
Ingram (2/18) and Jonker (1/6) along with Andrew Birch (1/28) then all shone with the ball to get the Warriors comfortably over the line.
The Warriors v Titans match gets under way at 6pm tomorrow.