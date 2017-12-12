Warriors target Titans upset

The in-form Warriors will be looking to upset the odds and fight their way into the Ram Slam T20 final as they prepare to take on the Titans in their semifinal match at SuperSport Park in Centurion tomorrow night.

The Warriors head into the game on a three-match winning streak and will take plenty of momentum into the massive encounter against a team that beat them twice during the group stages and also in last year’s final.

“We are looking forward to it. It is probably for us the best thing that could have happened,” Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa said.

“To be given the opportunity to play against a really great Titans team in a big stakes semifinal in front of a packed stadium is going to be amazing.

“We believe that we are one of the best sides in this competition and we have proven it now.

“It is a great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward.”

It has been an incredible comeback story for the Warriors, who looked down and out after the first four games of the competition.

They lost three games while one was a washout, leaving them bottom of the log on just two points.

Three games later things had not improved much with just one win and two losses seeing them still prop up the table.