Three from EP in SA U19 team

Breetzke, De Klerk, Smith to play in World Cup

South Africa will be captained by Free State’s Raynard van Tonder at the U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3. Van Tonder will lead the side for his third major tour.

Other exciting selections include EP opening batsman Matthew Breetzke, who has already made his franchise debut for the Warriors.

He was also the leading run scorer for the aspiring Proteas with 238 runs in their recently concluded Youth One-Day triangular series against England and Namibia in Potchefstroom.

Also included are two other EP players in Jade de Klerk and Kenan Smith.

In the bowling department, Thando Ntini, the 17-year-old son of former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, looks set to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The youngster has impressed selectors this year.

The U19 World Cup, held every two years, will see 16 teams fight for a chance to claim the 2018 honours.