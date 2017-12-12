Three from EP in SA U19 team
Breetzke, De Klerk, Smith to play in World Cup
South Africa will be captained by Free State’s Raynard van Tonder at the U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3. Van Tonder will lead the side for his third major tour.
Other exciting selections include EP opening batsman Matthew Breetzke, who has already made his franchise debut for the Warriors.
He was also the leading run scorer for the aspiring Proteas with 238 runs in their recently concluded Youth One-Day triangular series against England and Namibia in Potchefstroom.
Also included are two other EP players in Jade de Klerk and Kenan Smith.
In the bowling department, Thando Ntini, the 17-year-old son of former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini, looks set to follow in his father’s footsteps.
The youngster has impressed selectors this year.
The U19 World Cup, held every two years, will see 16 teams fight for a chance to claim the 2018 honours.
South Africa, under the captaincy of recently capped Proteas test opening batsman Aiden Markram, won in 2014.
South Africa will make up Group A with the hosts, New Zealand, defending champions West Indies and Kenya.
Group B comprises Australia, India, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe; Group C includes Bangladesh, Canada, England and Namibia and Group D rounds off with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Ireland.
Team coach Lawrence Mahatlane is confident the selectors have made the right choices and is excited by the collective experience of the team.
“It’s definitely one of the most exciting times in these kids’ lives and careers and it’s a thoroughly deserved honour that they receive,” he said.
“This is the culmination of the last 24 months’ hard work and they have certainly put in the hours and effort to be named in this World Cup squad.
“More than half the squad have semi-professional cricket experience and we even have a franchise player in Matthew Breetzke.”