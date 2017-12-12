Sweet rewards for Moloi

As Teboho Moloi was named PSL coach of the month yesterday he was also finally confirmed as head coach of Chippa United.

Moloi being named in the top position came as no surprise after owner Siviwe Mpengesi made his intentions clear on SuperSport after his team beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0.

Moloi, who took over from Dan Malesela in September, said: “I have always said that head coach, assistant coach or caretaker coach are all titles that do not mean anything to me.

“If I can get these young boys on the field and assist them with whatever they want to achieve as football players, then I would have fulfilled my job.

“I am more happy serving these young boys where I can and this being named as head coach is just a mere title.

“Nothing has changed and it is going to be business as usual for me.”

Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi said Moloi deserved the position.