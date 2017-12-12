Sweet rewards for Moloi
As Teboho Moloi was named PSL coach of the month yesterday he was also finally confirmed as head coach of Chippa United.
Moloi being named in the top position came as no surprise after owner Siviwe Mpengesi made his intentions clear on SuperSport after his team beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0.
Moloi, who took over from Dan Malesela in September, said: “I have always said that head coach, assistant coach or caretaker coach are all titles that do not mean anything to me.
“If I can get these young boys on the field and assist them with whatever they want to achieve as football players, then I would have fulfilled my job.
“I am more happy serving these young boys where I can and this being named as head coach is just a mere title.
“Nothing has changed and it is going to be business as usual for me.”
Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi said Moloi deserved the position.
“He broke many records in the team that many coaches were not able to break in the past.
“I am hoping he will take the team to greater heights and that he produces players that will be of top calibre,” Mpengesi said.
Modest Moloi picked up the Coach of the Month award for November after steering the Chilli Boys to a 10-match unbeaten run in the short amount of time he was in charge.
“This award has certainly come to me as a surprise because we have a lot of other great coaches in the league,” Moloi said.
“I would trade this award for Chippa United to finish in the top three as it would mean a lot to the team.”
“There is nothing extraordinary about my philosophy in coaching. I found Chippa United playing the African way and I put emphasis on the end result, which is goals,” he said.
The ambitious coach has already set about beefing up the team .
“The main position we need to strengthen is that of striker [and] beef up centre midfield positions then we will be a complete team,” he said.