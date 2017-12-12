Maiden tour victory for India’s Sharma

Young star finishes three strokes ahead of SA’s Eric van Rooyen

Indian Shubhankar Sharma completed his maiden European Tour triumph in Johannesburg yesterday by winning the Joburg Open tournament he almost did not compete in. He carded a three-under-par last-round 69 to finish three strokes clear of South African Eric van Rooyen in an event that stretched to five days because of bad weather.

The final round was suspended on Sunday due to torrential rain, lightning and hail and resumed yesterday at 7.30am.

Sharma birdied three holes on the outward trek, then parred all the inward-nine holes with immaculate approach shots and putting highlights of his game.

After three bogeys during his opening-round 69 on Thursday, Sharma played 55 holes without dropping a shot and his second-round 61 was the lowest score of the tournament.

Visa delays and tiredness after a long Asian Tour campaign left the 21-year-old Indian contemplating missing the trisanctioned European Tour, Asian Tour and South African Sunshine Tour event.

His late decision to visit South Africa for the first time paid rich dividends as he pocketed a R2.6-million first prize.

Victory also guaranteed Sharma, along with Van Rooyen and joint third Shaun Norris of South Africa, places at the 2018 British Open in Carnoustie next July.

“I am thrilled that I came to the Joburg Open,” Sharma said after adding to five victories on the Indian circuit.

“It has been a very long Asian Tour season for me so I was considering whether I wanted to visit South Africa. I am really happy that I did.”

The previous best European Tour finish for the golfer ranked 462 in the world was sharing ninth place at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur last February.