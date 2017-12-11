Wallabies to play at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next year

The Springboks’ Rugby Championship home fixtures for next year were confirmed on Monday with matches scheduled for Pretoria, Durban and Port Elizabeth in the 22nd edition of the southern hemisphere championship.

The Wallabies will appear in Port Elizabeth when they take on the Springboks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 29, while the All Blacks return to Pretoria for the first time in more than a decade when then they play at Loftus Versfeld on October 6.

Meanwhile the Pumas will have happy memories for their return trip to Kings Park in Durban. On their last visit in 2015 they recorded their first victory over South Africa (37-25).

Tickets for the matches at Loftus Versfeld and Kings Park will be available through the Blue Bulls and Sharks respectively.

Details of ticket sales for the match at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium will be announced in the new year.

The schedule is:

August 18: Springboks v Argentina (Durban)

August 25: Argentina v Springboks (TBA)

September 8: Australia v Springboks (Brisbane)

September 15: New Zealand v Springboks (Wellington)

September 29: Springboks v Australia (Port Elizabeth)

October 6: Springboks v New Zealand (Pretoria)