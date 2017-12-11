Chippa loss ‘just a setback’

Moloi remains optimistic of title chances despite loss

Chippa United’s title ambitions in the Absa Premiership remain on course despite their 1-0 loss against Ajax Cape Town at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, says angry caretaker coach Teboho Moloi.

Thabo Mosadi’s first-half strike was enough to hand the Urban Warriors a much-needed win over the Chilli Boys.

The loss saw Moloi, who is in the process of confirming a fulltime coaching contract, lose his unbeaten run of 10 league matches.

“We did not come to the party at all,” the disappointed coach said.

“Ajax wanted this win more than we did. The players need to understand that it is not over.

“There is still a long way to go and the boys should not stop fighting. The win against Chiefs last week went to our heads.

“The team did not rise to the occasion from the outset. I had said that if we were going to underestimate Ajax going into the game, we would get a rude awakening and that is exactly what happened. The team did not have passion at all.

“I am not going to make any excuses for the team because it will not help anything.

“The players did not play to the level that we know they can.

“Their minds were not on the park, they were somewhere else.

“We came to the park and strolled and expected things happen.

“There is a lot that we need to fix from the game. There are obviously more negatives than there are positives and we want to rectify this as soon as possible.

“The players need to do some introspection and ask themselves what exactly is it that they want out of this season,” he said.