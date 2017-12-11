Chippa loss ‘just a setback’
Moloi remains optimistic of title chances despite loss
Chippa United’s title ambitions in the Absa Premiership remain on course despite their 1-0 loss against Ajax Cape Town at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, says angry caretaker coach Teboho Moloi.
Thabo Mosadi’s first-half strike was enough to hand the Urban Warriors a much-needed win over the Chilli Boys.
The loss saw Moloi, who is in the process of confirming a fulltime coaching contract, lose his unbeaten run of 10 league matches.
“We did not come to the party at all,” the disappointed coach said.
“Ajax wanted this win more than we did. The players need to understand that it is not over.
“There is still a long way to go and the boys should not stop fighting. The win against Chiefs last week went to our heads.
“The team did not rise to the occasion from the outset. I had said that if we were going to underestimate Ajax going into the game, we would get a rude awakening and that is exactly what happened. The team did not have passion at all.
“I am not going to make any excuses for the team because it will not help anything.
“The players did not play to the level that we know they can.
“Their minds were not on the park, they were somewhere else.
“We came to the park and strolled and expected things happen.
“There is a lot that we need to fix from the game. There are obviously more negatives than there are positives and we want to rectify this as soon as possible.
“The players need to do some introspection and ask themselves what exactly is it that they want out of this season,” he said.
The Chilli Boys will go into their next encounter against Polokwane City without two influential players who have been stars in the starting lineup.
Zita Macheke was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Mosadi in the 41st minute of the game and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi also received a red card for a dangerous tackle, on Mosadi, during stoppage time.
“There is no such thing as key players in the Chippa United camp, but we have influential players,” Moloi said sternly.
“The team has many capable players who can come in and replace them at any time.”
“We need to go back to the drawing board and take it from there.
“There are many players who are eager and really waiting for an opportunity to play.”
Despite the loss, Moloi said the team were gunning to finish on a high as the PSL enters the Christmas break.
“I have been saying to the players that we should give our supporters an early Christmas present by winning the last two games.
“It is disappointing that we could not get the three points that everyone thought we could get.
“It all boils down to the last game and we sure hope to get the points.
“It is still too early to worry about the title because all the teams are separated by a small number of points.
“We are still going through heats and luckily we are still in the race with the top teams.
“We just need to continue working on the strategies that will keep us at the top.”