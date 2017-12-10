Jobodwana keen to qualify for 200m event

Olympian chats about fatherhood and future plans on the track

It has been quite an eventful year – on and off the track – for Phakamisa-born sprint sensation Anaso Jobodwana.

The 2015 IAAF World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, who became a household name during his stay in the United States, shocked many of his followers by returning to the country late last year.

Jobodwana admits, though, that it was rather unfortunate circumstances that prompted his return, as it was not his plan at the time.

“I was actually supposed to return there [US] but unfortunately my passport got stolen out of my bag while I was in East London, which then tampered with that whole process,” he recalls.

The 200m specialist then made the decision to stay in the country and continue his career in Durban.

“The move to Durban was motivated by the facilities and how familiar I was with the staff here.

“I have always come here to work on my injuries so I decided it was a good move for me, factoring how good the weather is. It was really a no-brainer for me”

The two-time Olympian has been rather unfortunate with injuries since his big break in 2012. It was perhaps that superb performance at his first Olympics that placed added pressure on his broad shoulders at the Rio games last year.

Having spent the majority of last year recovering from injury, he was not competitive leading up to those games.

That ultimately proved his undoing as he failed to make it to the 200m semifinals.

That failure ultimately played a big role in his decision to prioritise his recovery this year.

“My first year back has been good in terms of the goals that I set for myself pertaining to my injury and how to take care of myself. The times I ran were not as good, but I did not have a set plan for them,” Jobodwana said.

The Eastern Cape speedster, however, concedes that his recovery thus far has not come without its difficulties.

He also cites the importance of mental preparation before setting foot on the track, saying his biggest challenge was knowing that he was not in a space to compete the way he wanted to.

“That was in terms of how I had set out my goals of putting my body first. They always talk about the mentality, if you think that you are not going to compete, then you are not going to.”