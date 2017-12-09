Warriors keep semis hopes alive
Smuts and Birch star in narrow win over Lions in Potchefstroom
The Warriors remained in the race for the Ram Slam T20 semifinals when they beat the Highveld Lions by a mere four runs in a rain-affected match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom last night.
Set a Duckworth-Lewis Method total of 97 for victory in 10 overs, the Lions could only muster 92 for seven in reply.
The Warriors have one round-robin match left against the Cobras in East London on Sunday and will now be looking to win that to sneak into the semifinals.
Warriors seamer Andrew Birch needed to defend 12 off the last over and managed to do so in as much the same way as he did on Sunday against the Dolphins at St George’s Park.
Reeza Hendricks tried manfully for the Lions but his unbeaten 41 was all in vain.
Earlier, an unbeaten captain’s knock from JJ Smuts off 69 from 52 deliveries propelled the Warriors to 133/4 from 17.1 overs before the rain intervened. When it stopped, the Lions’ total was adjusted to 97 off 10 overs.
The Warriors innings got off to the worst possible start for the visitors as Wayne Parnell, on loan from the Cape Cobras, was dismissed for just one in the opening over.
Aaron Phangiso opted to open with the finger spin of Bjorn Fortuin (2-22) and his decision was vindicated when Parnell, eager to impress for his adopted team, was beaten in the flight and stumped by Mangaliso Mosehle
That brought Colin Ingram (17 from 20) to the crease and a fluent start to his partnership with Smuts. The Lions began to put the squeeze on the two batsmen.
The pressure soon told as the second wicket partnership of 47 came to an end after a mix up in the middle saw Ingram run-out by a direct hit from Kagiso Rabada.
With the run-rate dropping to below six, Phangiso reintroduced Fortuin and once again the plan worked a treat as the dangerous Colin Ackerman played on for three.
In the blink of an eye, the Lions were all over their guests, who were struggling at 60-3 after 10 overs.
At the other end, Smuts led from the front and brought up his second fifty of the season with back to back boundaries off Rabada in the 15th over.
In Christiaan Jonker (30 from 24), fresh from his match winning 59 against the Dolphins last Sunday, Smuts found an able partner and combined for an invaluable stand of 77 for the fourth wicket.
Jonker’s cameo came to an end just before rain forced the player off when he was clean bowled by Wiaan Mulder (1-15 from 2.1), who once again proved his pedigree despite his young age.
Meanwhile, the Cape Cobras went where no team have gone before this season when they beat the Titans in their T20 match at Newlands last night.
After the first eight rounds of the competition, the visitors were the only unbeaten side left in the tournament.
But they finally came unstuck, losing by three wickets with a ball to spare.
Not that the Titans will be too despondent with a home semifinal already booked and paid for.
Even so, they almost made a fist of defending a total of only 132/9 — the second smallest first innings in the competition this season.
With Rory Kleinveldt in miserly form for his 1/19 from four overs and Dane Paterson taking 3/28 from his full quota, the Titans shambled through an innings in which Henry Davids and Farhaan Behardien were the only batsmen, who made headway.
Davids scored 30 off as many balls and Behardien clipped 43 off 30, and their stand of 48 was their team’s biggest.
But Chris Morris and Malusi Siboto were the only other Titans to reach double figures.
The Cobras seemed to be cruising it while Richard Levi and Hashim Amla were hammering 39 inside the first five overs for the first wicket.
Then Morris had Amla caught behind, and midway through the 11th over the Cobras were 53/4.
That became 88/6 in the 16th when Temba Bavuma edged Lungi Ngidi and was taken behind to end his 29, the home side’s top score.
Morris had Kleinveldt caught at backward point to leave the Cobras needing 26 off the last 15 balls.
Ferisco Adams, who smacked an unbeaten 20 off 12 balls, and George Linde, who was 16 not out, got them home in the nick of time.
Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi and Junior Dala took two wickets each.
In the other game last night, the Dolphins beat the Knights by six wickets with three balls remaining in Bloemfontein, which likely put the latter out of the running for a semifinal berth.