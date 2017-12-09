Warriors keep semis hopes alive

Smuts and Birch star in narrow win over Lions in Potchefstroom

The Warriors remained in the race for the Ram Slam T20 semifinals when they beat the Highveld Lions by a mere four runs in a rain-affected match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom last night.

Set a Duckworth-Lewis Method total of 97 for victory in 10 overs, the Lions could only muster 92 for seven in reply.

The Warriors have one round-robin match left against the Cobras in East London on Sunday and will now be looking to win that to sneak into the semifinals.

Warriors seamer Andrew Birch needed to defend 12 off the last over and managed to do so in as much the same way as he did on Sunday against the Dolphins at St George’s Park.

Reeza Hendricks tried manfully for the Lions but his unbeaten 41 was all in vain.

Earlier, an unbeaten captain’s knock from JJ Smuts off 69 from 52 deliveries propelled the Warriors to 133/4 from 17.1 overs before the rain intervened. When it stopped, the Lions’ total was adjusted to 97 off 10 overs.

The Warriors innings got off to the worst possible start for the visitors as Wayne Parnell, on loan from the Cape Cobras, was dismissed for just one in the opening over.

Aaron Phangiso opted to open with the finger spin of Bjorn Fortuin (2-22) and his decision was vindicated when Parnell, eager to impress for his adopted team, was beaten in the flight and stumped by Mangaliso Mosehle

That brought Colin Ingram (17 from 20) to the crease and a fluent start to his partnership with Smuts. The Lions began to put the squeeze on the two batsmen.

The pressure soon told as the second wicket partnership of 47 came to an end after a mix up in the middle saw Ingram run-out by a direct hit from Kagiso Rabada.

With the run-rate dropping to below six, Phangiso reintroduced Fortuin and once again the plan worked a treat as the dangerous Colin Ackerman played on for three.

In the blink of an eye, the Lions were all over their guests, who were struggling at 60-3 after 10 overs.

At the other end, Smuts led from the front and brought up his second fifty of the season with back to back boundaries off Rabada in the 15th over.

In Christiaan Jonker (30 from 24), fresh from his match winning 59 against the Dolphins last Sunday, Smuts found an able partner and combined for an invaluable stand of 77 for the fourth wicket.

Jonker’s cameo came to an end just before rain forced the player off when he was clean bowled by Wiaan Mulder (1-15 from 2.1), who once again proved his pedigree despite his young age.