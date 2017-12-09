Great deal at stake as Chippa face Ajax
Chippa United are looking to keep the foot on the pedal when they take on Ajax Cape Town in an Absa Premiership clash at Bidvest Stadium tonight (8.15pm).
Because of the drought in Cape Town, the match will be played in Johannesburg and the Port Elizabeth outfit will enter tonight’s encounter on a high after their midweek 1-0 win over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi says the team will be approaching 15th on the log Urban Warriors with respect, regardless of their from in the Premier League.
“It is definitely going to be a difficult game for us,” Moloi said. “It does not matter how they have been performing against other teams. Most teams have been having roller-coaster performances and we ought to be approaching this game with peeled eyes.
“It has been ups and downs with us as well, with the draws and having to dust ourselves off after losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the TKO Cup.
“We managed to find our feet with the brilliant performance against Sundowns and the win against Steve Komphela’s men. It is important that we continue to work so that we maintain our form. The league is very competitive this season and we do not want to read much in other teams’ performances. It is of utmost importance that we prepare each individual game as it comes.”
The Port Elizabeth team has not lost an away encounter this season and will be hoping that the positive results do not change.
“So far we have been having good results away and we are looking to keep that momentum going,” Moloi said.
“We realise that Ajax is the team to be right now because they always get good results against us. It is important that team realise what is at stake in tonight’s game.
“Our brilliant supporters will not be with us cheering us from the stands, but is important that we bring home maximum point regardless of this,” he said.
Moloi says the team are well on their way to finding the secret recipe that will assist them with finding the net more consistently.
“We are slowly getting there and it will take a bit of time before the team get to where I want them to be.
“The boys need to keep on working hard with creating opportunities and be sure to never give up. We just need to work on timing our runs so that we do not get caught by the offside trap.
“The more effort we put in open play and set pieces the luckier we become with putting goals in the net,” he said.