Great deal at stake as Chippa face Ajax

Chippa United are looking to keep the foot on the pedal when they take on Ajax Cape Town in an Absa Premiership clash at Bidvest Stadium tonight (8.15pm).

Because of the drought in Cape Town, the match will be played in Johannesburg and the Port Elizabeth outfit will enter tonight’s encounter on a high after their midweek 1-0 win over Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa United caretaker coach Teboho Moloi says the team will be approaching 15th on the log Urban Warriors with respect, regardless of their from in the Premier League.

“It is definitely going to be a difficult game for us,” Moloi said. “It does not matter how they have been performing against other teams. Most teams have been having roller-coaster performances and we ought to be approaching this game with peeled eyes.

“It has been ups and downs with us as well, with the draws and having to dust ourselves off after losing to Kaizer Chiefs in the TKO Cup.

“We managed to find our feet with the brilliant performance against Sundowns and the win against Steve Komphela’s men. It is important that we continue to work so that we maintain our form. The league is very competitive this season and we do not want to read much in other teams’ performances. It is of utmost importance that we prepare each individual game as it comes.”

The Port Elizabeth team has not lost an away encounter this season and will be hoping that the positive results do not change.