Parnell in Warriors loan deal

Cobras all-rounder back for his old side in Ram Slam T20 match against Lions tonight

Wayne Parnell will make a dramatic and unexpected return to the black and lime colours of the Warriors for their Ram Slam T20 Challenge match against the Lions in Potchefstroom tonight.

Coach Malibongwe Maketa confirmed yesterday he had secured Parnell on a loan deal from the Cobras for the Warriors’ penultimate round-robin match.

It is not certain whether Parnell will play for the Eastern Cape side in their final match against his own team, the Cobras, in East London on Sunday.

What is known, though, is that the Warriors need to win both matches to have a sniff of qualifying for the semifinals and Maketa said all-rounder Parnell would add value to that cause.

“Parnell is a good acquisition for us, even if it is for only one game. He knows the guys well so it is an easy fit for us,” Maketa said yesterday.

Parnell, who left the Warriors for the Cobras two seasons ago, has been surplus to Cobras requirements this season, having played in only two of their eight matches in the campaign.

He has been expensive with the ball, having bowled just fewer than five overs for 56 runs. With the bat in hand, the former Grey High star has managed 35 runs in his two innings.

Roping in loan players nothing new to the Warriors.

Last season, they had Qaasim Adams on loan from the Titans and then also Tabraiz Shami early this season for the same franchise for the Sunfoil Series.

Both players failed to make a significant impact, but Maketa is hoping Parnell will buck that trend.

Meanwhile, the Warriors coach said he was guarding his players from thinking they had nothing to lose in their matches this weekend.

“At the end of the day it is important for us to remain in a good mental state. Nothing to lose may just mean kamikaze cricket, which is not how we play,” Maketa said. is