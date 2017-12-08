Hamilton tops poll of F1 bosses
Formula One team bosses have voted Lewis Hamilton as the sport’s top driver for the fourth year in a row, but Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas slipped to 10th place in the rankings.
The poll, published by motorsport.com yesterday, put four time world champion Hamilton far ahead of closest rival Max Verstappen.
Bottas, winner of three races this year after joining as now-retired 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg’s replacement, was listed in 10th place after bosses awarded points according to the regular F1 scoring system.
That represented a drop of one place on where Bottas had been with Williams last year.
Hamilton scored 233 out of a maximum 250.