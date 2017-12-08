Busy schedule for netball Proteas

A squad of 18 will gather on January 10 for a training camp, followed by trials for the Quad Series in London and Johannesburg later in the month.

The SPAR Proteas netball team and their new head coach, Elsje Jordaan, will have to hit the ground running next year.

The Quad Series matches in London will be played at the Copper Box Arena on January 20 and 22, after which the four teams, Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa, will travel to Johannesburg for the South Africa leg at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena on January 25 and 28.

“This will also be the last chance for the players to impress the selectors ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in April,” Jordaan said.

She said the 18 players invited to the camp had all been part of the squad groomed and trained by her predecessor, Australian Norma Plummer and her assistant, Nicole Cusack.