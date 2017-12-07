Birch up for tough fight

There will be no holds barred as the Warriors approach their final two group matches of the Ram Slam T20 Challenge with great anticipation this weekend, says gritty seamer Andrew Birch.

The Eastern Cape franchise play the Highveld Lions in Potchefstroom tomorrow and the Cape Cobras in East London on Sunday and both are must-win games.

Birch, who is the aggressor up front with the new ball for the Warriors, said the team would be up for the fight.

“There is nothing to lose at this stage. You are either going through or you are out. So the guys are playing fearless cricket starting on Friday,” he said.

With nine group matches remaining among all the teams, it is tough to calculate what the Warriors have to do to sneak into the semifinals, but it is likely they will ultimately need the rain to stay away and for some other results to go their way.

“It’s just a case of winning and seeing what happens from there. We can only control what we can control at the moment,” Birch said.

The 32-year-old, who is driven by a fiery passion, is among the leading wicket-takers in the competition but would like nothing more than to add to his tally of seven this weekend.

“Obviously, it’s been a tough competition. I’ve been able to hold my head up high by producing the goods. I’d like more wickets but I’m pretty happy with my performances.