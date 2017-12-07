Baxter’s position as coach safe

Players get blame for World Cup blow

If you thought Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was going to be hauled over the coals after his team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia‚ then think again.

South African Football Association (Safa) technical director Neil Tovey said yesterday Baxter’s future had not been under scrutiny when they met him this week to review Bafana’s disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign.

Asked why Baxter’s future had not been discussed after Bafana failed to qualify for a second World Cup in a row‚ Tovey echoed the beleaguered Bafana coach and said it had never been the Briton’s mandate to get the team to Russia.

“That wasn’t his mandate. He’s only been in this job for seven months‚” Tovey said.

“Should we keep replacing the coach?

“You [the media] are the same people that were criticising Safa on how many coaches we’ve had for so many years. “We selected [Baxter] for a reason. “Sometimes we have to look at players. “He doesn’t kick the ball. It doesn’t mean the strategies were wrong.

“You can’t go beat Nigeria in Nigeria and suddenly become a bad team.

“You’ve got to look at the players. The players have to wake up and look at themselves. Are they giving enough?”

Tovey said he was still very confident of Baxter’s ability to take Bafana forward.

“I see how he works and going forward I’ve got confidence in him.

“It’s about the application of the players. The players have to bloody wake up.

“And I’m being honest here. They’ve got to ask themselves if they’re doing enough.