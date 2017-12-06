Team NMB shine at East London games
Team Nelson Mandela Bay showed their class after bringing home 14 gold medals at the annual Steve Vukile Tshwete Games in East London recently.
They also claimed five silver and three bronze, bringing their total medal haul to 22. The Team NMB ended second overall.
Represented by both men and women, team NMB boxers brought home the most medals, claiming 11 gold medals and three silvers.
The games, which featured about 2 000 athletes from various regions across the province, saw NMB bring home gold medals in men’s football, netball, men’s and women’s boxing, and men’s goalball.
Other results included a silver in women’s goalball, bronze in rugby sevens, silver in women’s football and bronze in men’s and women’s volleyball.
Speaking about their achievement, boxing official for team NMB Mzikayise Matlala said: “It means a lot for us in the region, especially since we have so little resources.
“We have tried many times to get sponsors to help us, there were some strong teams, including the one from Buffalo City, but our boxers did very well to overcome the challenges,” Matlala said.
Netball team manager Melinda Coetzee said she was happy that the side had performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament.
“I am so proud of the girls. Their hard work has paid off by taking this win.
“We expected some tough competition from the likes of the Buffalo City Municipality and others, but the [girls] showed they are capable of beating anyone,” she said.