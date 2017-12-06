Team NMB shine at East London games

Team Nelson Mandela Bay showed their class after bringing home 14 gold medals at the annual Steve Vukile Tshwete Games in East London recently.

They also claimed five silver and three bronze, bringing their total medal haul to 22. The Team NMB ended second overall.

Represented by both men and women, team NMB boxers brought home the most medals, claiming 11 gold medals and three silvers.

The games, which featured about 2 000 athletes from various regions across the province, saw NMB bring home gold medals in men’s football, netball, men’s and women’s boxing, and men’s goalball.

Other results included a silver in women’s goalball, bronze in rugby sevens, silver in women’s football and bronze in men’s and women’s volleyball.