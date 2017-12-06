Sundowns hammer Baroka FC

Brazilians give Mosimane anniversary present, move to top of league table

Mamelodi Sundowns players gave coach Pitso Mosimane a belated fifth-year anniversary present with an easy 4-0 win over Baroka FC in their Absa Premiership encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville last night.

Mosimane finished five years on Monday at Chloorkop, where he has guided the Brazilians to two league titles, the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup and an appearance at the Fifa Club World Cup.

As a result of this win – secured through first-half goals by Motjeka Madisha and Themba Zwane and a brace in the second half by Percy Tau – Sundowns have moved to top spot on the log standings on goal difference with 19 points from their 10 matches. Sundowns hugely deserved all three points as they dominated Baroka with the expansive, attacking football that Mosimane preaches. Before the Christmas break, Sundowns have assignments against Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City and Mosimane will target at least eight points to consolidate their place at the top. Baroka FC have now slipped to second place with the same number of points and have matches against Maritzburg United and SuperSport United to face before the end of the year. Sundowns opened the scoring in the second minute, when Madisha converted from the penalty spot after Sibusiso Vilakazi was hacked in the box, and Zwane increased their lead with his third goal of the season after he received a pass from Tau.

Two minutes later, Tau nearly increased their lead but his close range shot hit the upright with Baroka FC goalkeeper Virgil Vries beaten. Two minutes into the second half, Sundowns increased their lead further when Tau beat the advancing Vries with a delightful chip after he was released by Khama Billiat to effectively ensure the three points. Tau, named man of the match, registered his brace and Sundowns’ fourth of the night in the 71st minute when Billiat once again turned provider. Meanwhile, SuperSport United owned the first half, and Orlando Pirates the second, but neither could breach the other despite creating some fine chances on a sodden Orlando Stadium pitch in last night’s 0-0 Absa Premiership draw. On a surface made rough and heavy from a day’s solid rain, both sides tried to play constructive football and found that task tough going. Still, some enterprising attacking was produced in the final third, by SuperSport in a dominant first half, and Pirates in the second, to open the others’ wellorganised defensive patterns. There were plenty of shots, but no goals, mostly as a result of some characteristically appalling PSL-standard finishing. Meanwhile, in the game between Cape Town City and Maritzburg United at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, United beat City 4-2.