Moloi plans surprise for Amakhosi

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi is preparing to spring a surprise for Kaizer Chiefs when they clash in their much-anticipated Absa Premiership showdown at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight (7.30pm).

The Chilli Boys go into tonight’s encounter with a few lessons learnt from the 1-0 loss to Amakhosi in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarterfinal at the same venue last month.

“There is a lot we took out of our last encounter with Chiefs,” Moloi said this week.

“While preparing for this game I have been telling my players that if results don’t go accordingly, they shouldn’t be despondent.

“Chiefs might come to the Friendly City beaming with confidence but we want them to know we are also eager to settle a score with them.

“It is of utmost importance that the players show a lot of mental strength and maturity. We have to be prepared psychologically.

“Most teams underestimate us but we have surprised many of our opponents in the past and we are the fastest growing brand in the Premier Soccer League.

“Being the only PSL team [in the Eastern Cape] is hard for us because we test ourselves against ourselves.

“We will keep preparing ourselves the best way we can going forward,” he said. Kaizer Chiefs will come with an added confidence knowing they have one up over Chippa United.