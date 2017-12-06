Glory for PE fighters

MMA academy members take clutch of medals at two events

A haul of 10 gold medals and two amateur mixed martial arts victories at the weekend cemented the Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy’s (Pesfa’s) place among the country’s top fight gyms.

While two of the academy’s upand-coming fighters stepped into the cage at South Africa’s leading amateur fight promotion FightStars in Johannesburg, a team of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) competitors raked in the international ranking points at the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation’s Cape Town Pro.

In Johannesburg, Bloemendal’s Shane Higgins, 32, dominated his opponent for the duration of their three-round bout, winning by unanimous decision.

His teammate, Cedrick Mbala, 31, made quick work of his opponent, sinking in a choke hold in the first round and securing the victory in just 43 seconds.

Mbala, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, only started Mixed Martial Ats (MMA) training five months ago, but is undefeated after two dominant performances.

Meanwhile, in the Mother City, the Pesfa team’s official medal tally stood at 10 gold, three silver and four bronze, leaving them in second place overall behind Renzo Gracie Academy Cape Town after two days of competition.

The team’s top performances came from Zwide’s Sindile Manengela and Reece van der Merwe, of Summerstrand.